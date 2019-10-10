Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rex Burkhead probably will remain among the walking wounded, instead of those staring down Giants.

The New England Patriots running back isn’t expected to play Thursday night in the NFL Week 6 game against the New York Giants, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Patriots’ RB Rex Burkhead is not expected to play tonight vs. Giants, per source. No Burkead, no Phillip Dorsett. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2019

Burkhead has rushed for 112 yards on 24 carries with one touchdown in four games this season.

The Patriots listed him as questionable Wednesday in their injury report due to a foot injury, and the nagging ailment likely will prevent him from playing for a second consecutive game. Should he sit out, he’ll join wide receiver Phillip Dorsett and perhaps other Patriots teammates among the players injury has ruled out of action.

Sony Michel is expected to shoulder an increased workload in Burkhead’s absence.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images