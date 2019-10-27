Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady apparently really wanted Mohamed Sanu in a Patriots uniform.

New England acquired the wide receiver to its roster in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 22 for a second-round draft pick. Brady, who revealed he’s “always been impressed” with Sanu’s “abilities” and “attitude,” already has developed a connection with his new wide receiver this week at practice.

And now we’re learning a bit more about the trade, with Brady being the one who “really pushed” for his team to trade for Sanu.

“But Mohamed Sanu, the acquisition of him last week, I am told by several sources that Brady really pushed for that one,” ESPN’s Mike Garafolo said Sunday on “NFL GameDay”. “So the Patriots willing to give up a second-round pick to get Sanu in, a guy that Brady was eager to have inside the building and knows will be integral in the offense. He was a big factor there.”

Here is the full @NFLGameDay Notebook with @MikeGarafolo: On #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, #Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny and a possible trade, #Chargers RB Melvin Gordon and his market, and how #Patriots QB Tom Brady pushed for WR Mohamed Sanu. pic.twitter.com/2H3ScQ0KkP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2019

Fans won’t have to wait long to see how Brady and Sanu play together when the Patriots take on the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images