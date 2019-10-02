Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins officially are among the favorites.

FanDuel Sportsbook on Wednesday gave the Bruins 13/1 odds to win the Stanley Cup Final this season. Boston will begin the 2019-20 campaign Thursday with the fourth-best odds to reign as NHL champions, trailing the Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights.

The quest for the Stanley Cup starts tonight 🏆 🏒➡️ https://t.co/6oNYCCGiHQ pic.twitter.com/V2gGvsMB2f — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) October 2, 2019

The Bruins’ lines are slightly better than those of the St. Louis Blues, who beat Boston in seven games in the Stanley Cup Final in June.

Whether the Bruins are worthy of the preseason hype is a matter of some debate, as at least one NHL writer doubts their credentials, and general manager Don Sweeny also has brushed off “Stanley Cup favorite” talk.

Nevertheless, oddsmakers have had their say: Boston is in the running.