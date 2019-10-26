Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The underachieving Philadelphia Eagles have had a busy week following their blowout loss on “Sunday Night Football” to the Dallas Cowboys.

Following the humiliating 37-10 defeat, the Eagles released corner Orlando Scandrick on Monday. The 32-year-old held nothing back following the news.

“The problem in Philadelphia is much, much bigger than me,” Scandrick said, as transcribed by ESPN.

The now-former Eagles corner continued in his sit down on FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed,” attacking the likes of Eagles defensive captain Malcolm Jenkins.

“I think when you where a ‘C’ on your jersey, it’s your job to bring the guy’s along,” Scandrick said. He finished his thoughts on Jenkins by adding, “Then you go down to Minnesota and you’re supposed to be in the half of the field and you end up playing a crosser? That’s not a rookie we’re talking about. It’s a two-time Super Bowl champion.”

The Eagles responded to all this with the tweet below:

As you can see, Scandrick was showing respect to the play by Jenkins in the exact game he brought up in the interview earlier.

The Eagles will look to get past this with a win over the 5-1 Buffalo Bills to help turn their season around.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images