It appears the Kansas City Chiefs dodged a bullet.
Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes left Thursday’s victory over the Denver Broncos due to a reported right patellar (kneecap) dislocation. It later was reported by ESPN that the best-case scenario was a three-week absence, though an MRI would reveal more.
Said MRI results are in, and it appears Mahomes and Chiefs got lucky.
A brief absence means different things to different people, but the Chiefs have games against the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers before going on their bye. After the bye they’ll face the New England Patriots on the road, and it’ll certainly be interesting to see whether he returns in time for that likely AFC Championship preview.
Matt Moore probably will be the Chiefs’ quarterback with Mahomes out, but Kansas City will need to pick up another signal-caller since they only were rostering Mahomes and Moore.
Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images