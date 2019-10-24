Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots right guard Shaq Mason was back on the practice field Thursday, a positive sign for his potential availability this weekend.

Mason, who has started every game this season, was present and in uniform after being listed as “did not participate” in Wednesday’s non-padded walkthrough. He’s currently dealing with an ankle injury. We’ll know more about his level of participation when the Patriots release their injury report Thursday afternoon.

Tight end Ryan Izzo, who also was a DNP on Wednesday as he recovers from a concussion, warmed up with the team but did not participate in individual drills during the media portion of Thursday’s practice.

Tight end Matt LaCosse (knee) was the only member of the 53-man roster not spotted at practice. Practice squad defensive lineman Ufomba Kamalu was absent, as well.

Eric Tomlinson, whom the Patriots cut Wednesday and then said they hadn’t Thursday morning, was back at practice. The veteran tight end worked with the running backs during the brief portion of practice reporters were permitted to watch. He’s currently the team’s top option at fullback, a position he played on several snaps Monday in his Patriots debut.

Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu and special teamer Justin Bethel both practiced for the second consecutive day. Sanu, who joined the team via trade on Wednesday, could be seen chatting with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels during warmups.

The 7-0 Patriots are preparing to host the 2-4 Cleveland Browns this Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images