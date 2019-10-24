You’d think Rob Gronkowski would have seen it all from Bill Belichick over the course of nine seasons in New England. But the former tight end almost couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the Patriots coach break from character Monday night.

Belichick rarely shows overt emotion on the sidelines, but when he does, it’s typically a scowl or another kind of display of displeasure. As such, it was fairly eye-opening when the future Hall of Famer was fighting back a grin as the Patriots were in the process of completing their demolition of the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Gronkowski was taken aback by Belichick’s brief moment of on-field happiness, so much so that he felt inclined to pen a letter to his former head coach.

“Dear Bill, I watched the Jets game. Tom (Tom Brady), Jules (Julian Edelman) and the fellas looked good. As you like to say, it was a good team win. Executed in all three phases,” Gronkowski said in a segment for Uninterrupted. “But even bigger than the win was a rare moment in the fourth quarter. I saw it. I almost missed it. I’m sure a lot of the fans watching didn’t catch it, but I did. You smiled! Through nine seasons and even three Super Bowls, I’d never seen you with such pure joy on the field. This is such a big deal that me and my team went to the drawing board to make you something special. It’s your very own emoji. This one, it’s your smile. To be used by all Patriots fans when we know something they don’t know. You’re welcome. So let’s all enjoy this smile for a moment. But it’s a short week, so then it’s back to business. On to the next one. Miss you. Sincerely yours, Roberto.”

You can watch Gronkowski read his letter for Belichick and show off the aforementioned emoji in the video below:

Dear Bill Belichick, Through 9 seasons and 3 Super Bowls, I've never seen you with such pure joy on the field. 😐#SincerelyYours, @RobGronkowski pic.twitter.com/oKAGwcRq9Q — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) October 24, 2019

Never change, Gronk.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images