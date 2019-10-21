Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

8 a.m. ET: The New England Patriots made quick work of the New York Jets back in Week 3, rolling to a 30-14 win at Gillette Stadium.

Tonight’s rematch at MetLife Stadium should be a tighter affair.

Several key Jets players who missed that late-September meeting are expected to play this time around, including quarterback Sam Darnold. Darnold missed three games with mononucleosis, then promptly earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors as he led New York to an upset win over the Dallas Cowboys in his first game back last Sunday.

The Jets should have the services of Pro Bowl linebacker C.J. Mosely, who has not played since injuring his groin in Week 1. Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, New York’s top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, also is back after sitting out the first Pats-Jets matchup, as is wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who had some harsh words for Bill Belichick and the Patriots this week.

New England, meanwhile, will be without several offensive contributors. Wide receiver Josh Gordon (knee/ankle), running back Rex Burkhead (foot) and tight ends Matt LaCosse (knee) and Ryan Izzo (concussion) all have been ruled out with injuries. Receivers Julian Edelman (chest), Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) and Gunner Olszewski (hamstring) and safety Patrick Chung (heel/chest) are listed as questionable.

The Patriots will rely on Ben Watson and Eric Tomlinson at tight end, neither of whom has appeared in a game for them this season. At running back, it’ll be Sony Michel, James White, Brandon Bolden and potentially third-round draft pick Damien Harris, who has been unable to crack the gameday roster despite Burkhead’s lingering injury. Undrafted rookie Jakobi Meyers is their only fully healthy wideout.

Most of New England’s top-ranked defense remains intact, with the exception of disgruntled defensive end Michael Bennett, who is serving a one-game suspension following an argument with D-line coach Bret Bielema. Bennett has seen his role steadily diminish for a Patriots team that leads the NFL in total defense, scoring defense, interceptions and takeaways and ranks second in sacks.

The Patriots enter as 9 1/2-point road favorites. Five of their last six road games against the Jets have been decided by seven points or fewer, and the lone exception — a 27-13 win last November — was tied late in the third quarter.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Be sure to check back throughout the day for full pregame coverage.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images