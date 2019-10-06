The Patriots will look for win No. 5 of the season when they visit the lowly Redskins for some Week 5 action.
New England looks to remain the sole team atop the AFC East with a victory Sunday over Washington as the 3-1 Bills continue to nip at the Pats’ heels. What’s more, it’s still unclear which quarterback will get the starting job for the Redskins as Case Keenum continues to cope with a foot issue that left him limited at practice this week and in a walking boot Wednesday.
Whatever the case, this could be a prime opportunity for New England to boost their lead in the standings.
Here’s how to watch Patriots vs. Redskins:
Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 6, at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images