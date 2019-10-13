Pope Francis’ prayer game might be air-tight, but his Twitter skills could use some work.
Five new saints — Cardinal John Henry Newman, Giuseppina Vannini, Mariam Thresia Chiaramel Mankidiyan, Dulce Lopes Pontes, and Marquerite Bays — were canonized by the Supreme Pontiff on Sunday morning in the Vatican City. And the Pope (real name Jorge Mario Bergoglio) recognized the aforementioned saints in a tweet.
There was just one problem, however: His Holiness accidentally used an emoji hashtag for the New Orleans Saints. You know, the NFL team.
Check this out:
Gosh darn it!
Cue the replies:
Not even the Pope is immune from being ratio’d on Twitter.
Be better, Francis.
Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images