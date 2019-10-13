Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pope Francis’ prayer game might be air-tight, but his Twitter skills could use some work.

Five new saints — Cardinal John Henry Newman, Giuseppina Vannini, Mariam Thresia Chiaramel Mankidiyan, Dulce Lopes Pontes, and Marquerite Bays — were canonized by the Supreme Pontiff on Sunday morning in the Vatican City. And the Pope (real name Jorge Mario Bergoglio) recognized the aforementioned saints in a tweet.

There was just one problem, however: His Holiness accidentally used an emoji hashtag for the New Orleans Saints. You know, the NFL team.

Check this out:

Today we give thanks to the Lord for our new #Saints. They walked by faith and now we invoke their intercession. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) October 13, 2019

Gosh darn it!

Cue the replies:

Who Dat, father — DG (@hacksawDG2) October 13, 2019

Saints pick someone up from free agency i miss? — Ryan Koppendrayer (@Koppendrayer22) October 13, 2019

Intercept you mean? — PJ Blinn (@PBlinnsanity) October 13, 2019

I had no idea you were a Saints fan. WHO DAT! — Not Matt Moscona (@NotMoscona) October 13, 2019

Big Bridgewater fan? — Jason Schneck (@jschneckyy) October 13, 2019

The Hail Mary doesn't generally work in football, so I don't see why advice from the Pope would. — Nat Ghoulsen 🧟‍♂️ (@nat_paulsen) October 13, 2019

Dear Pope Francis, I think your hashtag is used incorre… oh never mind. 🏈🏈🏈🏈 — Joel Fleischman (@JoelmFleischman) October 13, 2019

yes Pope, Teddy has been Godsend at a time when they need him the most. im not even a #Saints fan but i love his story — KM (@babibibobo) October 13, 2019

God is not a Jets fan — PS©🥩🏈🏋️‍♂️ (@GodKbsJets60) October 13, 2019

Not even the Pope is immune from being ratio’d on Twitter.

Be better, Francis.

