Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

At 4-1, Sean Payton and the Saints have done a great job maintaining success without Drew Brees. In Week 6, New Orleans will look to continue that trend with a trip to Jacksonville.

The Jaguars welcome the Saints to TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, as Gardner Minshew attempts to continue his early-season success. The quarterback leads all rookies with nine touchdown passes, but he’ll be opposed by a more-than-capable opponent in Teddy Bridgewater.

Here’s how to watch Saints vs. Jaguars online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 6 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images