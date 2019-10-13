At 4-1, Sean Payton and the Saints have done a great job maintaining success without Drew Brees. In Week 6, New Orleans will look to continue that trend with a trip to Jacksonville.
The Jaguars welcome the Saints to TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, as Gardner Minshew attempts to continue his early-season success. The quarterback leads all rookies with nine touchdown passes, but he’ll be opposed by a more-than-capable opponent in Teddy Bridgewater.
Here’s how to watch Saints vs. Jaguars online:
When: Sunday, Oct. 6 at 1 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS
Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images