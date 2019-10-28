Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A new era in Boston Red Sox baseball gets its official start Monday afternoon at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox made it official Monday morning when they announced former Tampa Bay Rays executive Chaim Bloom has been named chief baseball officer.

“We believe Chaim is exactly the right person to lead the Boston Red Sox baseball operation based on a number of attributes we sought in this process,” Red Sox principal owner John Henry said in a statement. “We had done exhaustive work narrowing down candidates. That work led us to Chaim, who was the first executive invited to Boston for an interview. He made a strong impression on all of us and validated our initial research that he was the one to lead our baseball operation.”

The Red Sox will formally introduce the 36-year-old in a press conference at Fenway Park beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET. You can watch live on NESN, NESNgo or in the live stream above.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images