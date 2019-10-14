Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Carles Gil has been a smash hit in his debut Major League Soccer season.

MLS on Monday named the New England Revolution midfielder a finalist for the Newcomer of the Year award for the 2019 season. Gil contends with New York City FC’s Heber and Toronto FC’s Alejandro Pozuelo for the award, which honors the player with previous professional experience who had the most outstanding debut season in MLS.

Gil started all 34 games in the regular season and led the team in minutes played (3052), goals (10) and assists (14). His Revolution teammates and fans bestowed Team MVP, Players’ Player of the Year and Midnight Riders’ Man of the Year awards on him in recognition for his fine season. Now he has his sights set on one of MLS’ most prestigious league-wide annual awards.

Members of the media, MLS players and coaches will vote on the Newcomer of the Year award. MLS will announce the winner Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images