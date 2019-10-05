Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Despite some rumors that began to swirl early on Saturday, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is not purchasing the NHL’s Ottawa Senators.

There was buzz on social media that Kraft could potentially be diving into the NHL, as Kraft’s granddaughter posted a Snapchat story that sure seemed to suggest that Kraft was making moves in Ottawa. The Senators reportedly are for sale, so the puzzle pieces certainly fit — even if a bit bizarrely.

But alas, Kraft is not among those interested in the Senators, per former Sportsnet reporter John Shannon.

I’m sorry to break it to @Senators fans, but Robert Kraft is not…NOT… looking into buying the Ottawa team. There are people kicking tires on the Sens, but Kraft is not one of them. — John Shannon (@JShannonhl) October 5, 2019

Tough news for Senators fans.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images