Despite some rumors that began to swirl early on Saturday, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is not purchasing the NHL’s Ottawa Senators.
There was buzz on social media that Kraft could potentially be diving into the NHL, as Kraft’s granddaughter posted a Snapchat story that sure seemed to suggest that Kraft was making moves in Ottawa. The Senators reportedly are for sale, so the puzzle pieces certainly fit — even if a bit bizarrely.
But alas, Kraft is not among those interested in the Senators, per former Sportsnet reporter John Shannon.
Tough news for Senators fans.
