Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New York Giants are trending upward, and their star running back may be doing the same.

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur suggested to reporters Wednesday Barkley might return to action Sunday in the Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Barkley worked out with Giants trainers Wednesday, just two weeks after he suffered a high-ankle sprain.

“Some people’s doctors had him at eight weeks, not my doctors,” Shurmur said. Considering the original prediction per reports for Barkley’s were 4-to-8 weeks, this has to be incredibly welcoming news.

Pat Shurmur won’t rule Saquon Barkley out from returning THIS week. 👀 #Giants #Vikings — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) October 2, 2019

The Giants have won two consecutive games since Daniel Jones replaced Eli Manning as starting quarterback and have essentially been without Barkley for both. There is a real chance Barkley will be back for Week 6 when the Giants go head-to-head with the New England Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images