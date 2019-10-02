Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If you’re into college sports, then you’ll want to tune into the NESN networks this weekend.

It all starts Friday afternoon when the Boston College field hockey team visits Virginia in a matchup of ACC rivals. The game, which can be seen on NESN, pits the 1-1 Eagles against the 1-1 Cavaliers.

Next up is a loaded Saturday, headlined by Providence hosting Maine in the men’s Hockey East season opener. The game will air at 4 p.m. ET on NESN as part of the network’s revamped partnership with Hockey East. NESN’s coverage of Hockey East is presented by Rockland Trust, where EACH relationship matters.

Speaking of Providence-Maine, Friars head coach Nate Leaman joined NESN.com’s Dakota Randall and Mike McMahon this week for the premier episode of the “NESN College Hockey Podcast.”

Also on the docket for Saturday is an ACC football matchup between Boston College and Louisville and an Ivy League Football game between Yale and Fordham. Those games can be seen on NESN and NESNplus, respectively.

Lastly, Northeastern will host Delaware on Sunday in a pivotal CAA field hockey matchup, and Duke will visit Syracuse in an ACC volleyball showdown.

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below, and find out where to catch NESNplus on your service here.



Friday, Oct. 4

5 p.m. ET — ACC field hockey: Boston College at Virginia (NESN)

Saturday, Oct. 5

12:30 p.m. — ACC football: Boston College at Louisville (NESN)

1 p.m. — Ivy League football: Fordham at Yale (NESNplus)

4 p.m. — Hockey East men’s hockey: Maine at Providence (NESN)

Sunday, Oct. 6

12 p.m. — CAA field hockey: Delaware at Northeastern (NESN)

12 p.m. — ACC volleyball: Duke at Syracuse (NESNplus)

Thumbnail photo via PROVIDENCE, RI - MARCH 31: The Providence College Friars take on the Cornell Big Red during the NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey East Regional Championship Final at the Dunkin' Donuts Center on March 31, 2019 in Providence, Rhode Island. The Friars won 4-0 and clinched a spot in the Frozen Four in Buffalo. (Photo by Richard T. Gagnon)