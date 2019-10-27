Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady and Julian Edelman are quite the dynamic duo for the Patriots.

The two connected in the first quarter for an 8-yard touchdown against the Browns and did so again the third to up New England’s lead.

First, James White ran for 59 yards to put New England in great position.

Then, Tom Brady escaped the pocket to find Edelman 14 yards out, who then found his way into the end zone for the 24-10 lead with 6:11 left in the third.

Take a look:

Great pass protection. Great throw. Great all-around play.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images