Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Everyone in the NBA will be comparing Kemba Walker and Kyrie Irving following their first games in their new cities, but some may forget the other Boston Celtics point guard that was moved this past summer.

Former Celtic and now-Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier made his regular season debut Wednesday night. Unfortunately for him, it did not go as well as he would have hoped.

In his first game, Rozier recorded seven points, four rebounds and six assists, while shooting a pedestrian 20 percent from the field. Not the best beginning to his pursuit of being proven starter.

The season is young for the Hornets’ replacement for Walker, but it certainly was not an inspiring performance by Rozier after inking a three-year, $56 million contract in the offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports