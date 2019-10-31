Tom Brady is back to full health for the New England Patriots.
After being limited in practice Wednesday with a right shoulder injury, the 42-year-old quarterback was removed from the injury report Thursday.
While Brady, who has not missed a game due to injury since 2008, participated fully in Thursday’s practice, seven other players remained limited:
RB Rex Burkhead, Foot
S Patrick Chung, Heel/Chest
WR Julian Edelman, Chest/Shoulder
TE Ryan Izzo, Concussion
TE Matt LaCosse, Knee
G Shaq Mason, Ankle
WR Gunner Olszewski, Ankle/Hamstring
The Patriots will hold one additional practice Friday before heading to Baltimore for a Sunday night matchup with the Ravens.
