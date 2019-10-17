David Pastrnak is having an impressive week to say the least.
The winger gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead early Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning to continue his hot streak following a four-goal effort Monday against the Anaheim Ducks.
Patrice Bergeron won a puck battle in front of the net, sweeping the puck away from Erik Cernak and feeding Pastrnak with a perfect pass.
Check out his seventh of the year:
Pastrnak now has scored the Bruins last five goals dating back to Monday’s win. No, that’s not a typo.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images