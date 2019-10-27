Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — It took just two plays, 11 yards and 44 seconds for the Patriots to go up 17-0 on the Browns on Sunday.

After Lawrence Guy intercepted Baker Mayfield to give New England the ball back, Tom Brady and Co. briefly took the field to up their first-quarter lead at Gillette Stadium.

Brady connected with Julian Edelman for eight yards into the end zone. Mike Nugent’s PAT added the extra point for the 17-0 edge.

This now is the second score of the game in which Guy played a crucial role. Earlier in the quarter, he forced Nick Chubb to fumble, leading to a Dont’a Hightower score.

