FOXBORO, Mass. — Well, that’s one way to get your first-career interception.

The Cleveland Browns were in town to take on the New England Patriots in Week 8 action at Gillette Stadium, and it didn’t start out so great for Cleveland.

Lawrence Guy forced Nick Chubb to fumble, leading to Dont’a Hightower touchdown, but it was his next big defensive play that he’ll likely remember for a long, long time.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield attempted a two-handed scoop pass to Jarvis Landry. But instead of going into the hands of Landry, it fell right into the rushing Guy as if Mayfield was playing catch with the tackle.

Take a look for yourself:

Crazy.

The pick helped lead to New England’s second touchdown of the game, an eight-yard receiving score from Julian Edelman.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images