The Seattle Seahawks may have the touchdown celebration of the year.

Russell Wilson connected with Jaron Brown for a 17-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon. Tyler Lockett, David Moore and DK Metcalf joined Brown in the end zone and lined up to perform the dance from NSYNC’s hit song “Bye Bye Bye.”

Take a look:

Pretty epic.

Seattle would go on to to beat the Browns 32-28 to move to 5-1 on the season. And after the win, they had a message for Cleveland.

Will the Seahawks, or any other NFL team be able to top this celebration? Probably not, but we hope teams will give it a try.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images