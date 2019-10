Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sony Michel had himself one heck of a first half for the Patriots on Monday night against the Jets.

Michel kicked off the scoring for New England in the first quarter with a 3-yard rush into the endzone for the Patriots’ first points of the night. He added to that total in the second quarter with his second touchdown of the night.

Take a look:

Sony Michel into the end zone (x2) @Flyguy2stackz #GoPats 📺: #NEvsNYJ on ESPN

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/xxTSX55FYS pic.twitter.com/8OhdvVpa2h — NFL (@NFL) October 22, 2019

Yeah, this kid is good.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images