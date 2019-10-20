Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fans sure are excited to watch the Astros make their second World Series appearance in three years after Houston clinched the American League pennant in style.

Even the Texans are getting in on the fun.

A few Texans took the field at Lucas Oil Stadium prior to Sunday’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, just hours after Jose Altuve’s walk-off two-run homer sent the Astros back to the Fall Classic. So, the players had a little fun with their free time, reenacting the series-clinching moment from Saturday night.

And they got a little creative in doing so, too.

Check it out:

Got to love it.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images