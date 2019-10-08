Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Enes Kanter somehow manages to smile, despite being under constant duress.

The Boston Celtics center revealed revealed Monday in an interview with CBS Boston’s David Wade he receives death threats “almost every day” due to his outspoken opposition to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the longtime head of state in his native Turkey. Kanter’s revelation follows an incident in which two men confronted him Friday outside a mosque in Cambridge, cursing and calling him a “traitor.” He is used to receiving abuse online, but this marked a dramatic escalation to the hostility some Turks feel toward him.

“They were harassing me and verbally attacking me in America,” Kanter said. “First time ever. … I don’t think they (Turkey’s government) can do any operations in America, but I mean I’m getting death threats almost every day.”

Kanter, 27, has ties to the (Fethullah) Gulen movement, a religious-cultural group whose activities include launching a failed coup attempt in 2016 in Turkey. Erdogan cracked down fiercely on Gulen members, and his regime in 2017 cancelled Kanter’s passport and sought his arrest and imprisonment.

Kanter owed Friday to keep speaking out against Erdogan and told reporters he’d consider enlisting the protection of “24/7” security. He also is mulling becoming a United States citizen.

Nevertheless, the threats against Kanter’s safaety haven’t dimmed his excitement over his debut season with the Celtics. He intends to help improve the team’s chemistry in order to surpass expectations in 2019-20.

“You can be the best team on paper, best talented team, but if the chemistry is not there, you are not going to be successful,” Kanter said. “My thing is be a good locker room guy, be that glue guy, be the guy that when the team is going wrong, when somebody is down, just lift them up.”

Perhaps basketball is the solace Kanter needs in order to maintain his composure and focus in these troubled times.

Thumbnail photo via Jaime Valdez/USA TODAY Sports Images