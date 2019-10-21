Fans will have to wait a little while longer for Zion Williamson’s regular-season debut thanks to a nagging knee injury.
The Pelicans on Monday announced Williamson is expected to be out six to eight weeks after undergoing successful arthroscopic surgery on a torn right meniscus. The 19-year-old was ruled out of New Orleans’ preseason finale against the New York Knicks on Thursday due to a knee issue, but the severity was not made clear at the time.
Williamson averaged 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds in four preseason games. Fans will have to wait a while, however, to see what kind of numbers he’ll put up in the regular season.
Thumbnail photo via Daniel Dunn/USA TODAY Sports Images