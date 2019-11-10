Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bills have been quite a surprise this season and look to move to 7-2 when Buffalo travels to Cleveland to take on the Browns.

Cleveland has struggled through its first nine weeks, sitting at 2-6 in the Freddie Kitchens era. Meanwhile, the Bills have won three of their last four games, albeit against dreadful opponents.

Many believed the Browns were destined to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2002 with players like Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Nick Chubb leading the offense. But they have been dreadful on both sides of the ball leading into Week 10.

This is the first time the pair of AFC teams will meet since 2016.

Here’s how to watch Bills vs. Browns:

When: Sunday, Nov. 10, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images