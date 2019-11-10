The Chiefs are getting a key part to their team back Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes, who’s missed Kansas City’s last three games after dislocating his kneecap, is expected to start against Tennessee in Week 10 at Nissan Stadium.
The Chiefs are looking to make it two straight wins and remain in the AFC race, while the Titans are hoping to rebound from a Week 9 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
Here’s how to watch Chiefs vs. Titans:
When: Sunday, Nov. 10, at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access
Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images