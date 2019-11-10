Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Most NFL observers expect the New Orleans Saints to seal Dan Quinn’s fate.

The Saints will host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in an NFL Week 10 game between the NFC South’s first- and last-placed teams, respectively. The 1-7 Falcons have lost six consecutive games, and calls for Quinn’s ouster as head coach grow louder with each passing defeat.

Saints stars Alvin Kamara, Jared Cook and Tre’Quan Smith practiced this week after missing recent games. The Saints should expect them and quarterback Drew Brees to benefit from the bye week and make winning contributions Sunday.

Here’s how to watch Falcons-Saints:

When: Sunday, Nov. 10, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images