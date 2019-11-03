Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Matt LaFleur’s first season has been nearly flawless, and his Green Bay Packers are trying to keep it rolling with another tough road test this week.

After last week’s prime-time win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Packers head west to Tinseltown for a game with the Los Angeles Chargers. L.A. is hoping for a reset on the season following an impressive road win last week in Chicago and after a change in offensive coordinator that they hope sparks the offense.

Here’s how to watch Chargers-Packers.

When: Sunday, Nov. 3 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

