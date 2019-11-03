Matt LaFleur’s first season has been nearly flawless, and his Green Bay Packers are trying to keep it rolling with another tough road test this week.
After last week’s prime-time win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Packers head west to Tinseltown for a game with the Los Angeles Chargers. L.A. is hoping for a reset on the season following an impressive road win last week in Chicago and after a change in offensive coordinator that they hope sparks the offense.
Here’s how to watch Chargers-Packers.
When: Sunday, Nov. 3 at 4:25 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access
Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images