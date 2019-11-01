A good ol’ conference-versus-conference matchup is set for this Sunday.
The Tennessee Titans head to Bank of America Stadium to take on the Carolina Panthers. The Titans are coming off a second straight win under quarterback Ryan Tannehill as they fought out a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a week ago to improve to 4-4 on the season and remain in the playoff hunt.
The Panthers’ winning streak came to a screeching halt last week when they went head-to-head with the undefeated 49ers, losing 51-13 and dropping to 4-3 on the season.
Tannehill will look to outplay Kyle Allen, while Christian McCaffrey continues his MVP-caliber season.
Here’s how to watch Titans vs Panthers online:
When: Sunday, Nov. 3, at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access
Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports