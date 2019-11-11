Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Zdeno Chara played the 1,500th game of his career Tuesday night against the Montreal Canadiens. But that wouldn’t be the last time he’d be honored for his achievement.

The Boston Bruins’ longtime captain received a standing ovation Sunday night from the TD Garden crowd after a video tribute from captains from around the league played on the jumbotron above the ice. And he made sure to give a humble wave in response.

Check it out:

Standing ovation for the captains 1,500 NHL games 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/UZ3tMOs0K3 — NESN (@NESN) November 11, 2019

Well-deserved, to say the least.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images