Another week, another primetime matchup for the Dallas Cowboys.
The NFC East leaders will look to keep pace in the NFC playoff race when they welcome the Minnesota Vikings to AT&T Stadium on Sunday night.
The Vikings find themselves just a game behind the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North and are trying to bounce back from a loss last week to the Chiefs. They’ll have their work cut out for them this week against the 5-3 Cowboys.
Here’s how to watch Vikings-Cowboys.
When: Sunday, Nov. 10, at 8:20 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live
