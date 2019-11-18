Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NFL will wrap up its Week 11 slate south of the border.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers are set to square off Monday night in Mexico City. Both teams will be coming off of narrow defeats. Kansas City was stunned by the Tennessee Titans in Week 10, while Los Angeles suffered a last-minute loss at the hands of the Oakland Raiders.

The Chiefs need a win in order to stay atop the AFC West. The Chargers, meanwhile, effectively will nix any chance they have at reaching the playoffs with a loss.

Here’s how to watch Chiefs vs. Chargers online:

When: Monday, Nov. 18 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images