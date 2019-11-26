Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Dallas Cowboys apparently were rightfully ticked off over two tripping penalties that favored the Patriots on Sunday in New England’s 13-9 win.

The NFL told the Cowboys they shouldn’t have been flagged for two separate tripping penalties Sunday, a member of the team told USA Today’s Jori Epstein on Monday.

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith was flagged for tripping Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower with 3:01 left in the first quarter. Three plays later, the Patriots blocked a Cowboys punt.

With two minutes left in the game, Cowboys center Travis Frederick was flagged for tripping Hightower on what would have been a first-down run by running back Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys turned the ball over on downs two plays later.

