Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s rare that the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys see each other, so it should be a fun one at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

In a tilt between division leaders, the 9-1 Pats will host the 6-4 Cowboys in the first meeting between the two sides since October 2015, which resulted in a 30-6 win for New England at AT&T Stadium.

The Patriots offense is looking to get on track after a few slow showings, while Dak Prescott will see if he can figure out New England’s elite defense.

Here’s how to watch Cowboys-Patriots.

When: Sunday, Nov. 17, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images