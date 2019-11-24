It’s rare that the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys see each other, so it should be a fun one at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
In a tilt between division leaders, the 9-1 Pats will host the 6-4 Cowboys in the first meeting between the two sides since October 2015, which resulted in a 30-6 win for New England at AT&T Stadium.
The Patriots offense is looking to get on track after a few slow showings, while Dak Prescott will see if he can figure out New England’s elite defense.
Here’s how to watch Cowboys-Patriots.
When: Sunday, Nov. 17, at 4:25 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go
Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images