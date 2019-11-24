Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Cleveland Browns are coming off arguably their biggest win of the season, but Myles Garrett’s helmet-swinging fight with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph put a major damper on the potential season-turning victory.

Cleveland will play its first game without Garrett on Sunday, after the defensive end was suspended for the remainder of 2019. The 2-8 Miami Dolphins come into FirstEnergy Stadium as the Browns look to move past the incident.

Miami has won two of its last three games after starting the season 0-7, but things still aren’t pretty in the basement of the AFC East.

Here’s how to watch Dolphins-Browns:

When: Sunday, Nov. 24, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Mitchell Layton/USA TODAY Sports Images