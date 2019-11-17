Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

He may not have been the biggest fan of Colin Kaepernick’s workout in Atlanta, but Eric Reid still is standing behind his friend.

And the Carolina Panthers safety showed his support for the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback in style Sunday afternooon.

Prior to the Panthers’ Week 11 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Field, Reid posted a photo of his gameday outfit to his various social media accounts. The image featured a black jersey with Kaepernick’s name and number on the back, as well as a pair of black-and-white shoes with Kaep’s face on the heel.

He captioned it, “Game day fit 🔥You already know #ImwithKap y’all see the kicks.”

Check it out:

Game day fit 🔥You already know #ImwithKap y’all see the kicks pic.twitter.com/UdlKdyhRY1 — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) November 17, 2019

Reid has long supported Kaepernick’s efforts to bring attention to social issues.

He became the second player in the NFL to kneel during the national anthem to highlight racial injustice and filed a letter of grievance with the NFL in 2017 suggesting the league colluded to prevent his employment due to his ongoing protests.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images