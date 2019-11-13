Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The University of Evansville must love Walter right about now.

Former Boston Celtics forward Walter McCarty, now the head coach at Evansville, brought his Purple Aces into Rupp Arena on Tuesday night and knocked off No. 1 Kentucky in a shocking 67-64 thriller.

Prior to Tuesday night, the Wildcats were 39-0 at home when facing an unranked non-conference opponent as the No. 1 team in the country.

The victory obviously is a showcase win for McCarty, who left his role as a Celtics assistant last year to take over at Evansville. That Tuesday’s win — as 25-point underdogs — came against his alma mater had to make the upset even more special.

“They are a great team, the toughest team to play us,” McCarty told reporters, per ESPN.com. “But I believe in my guys. I told them, ‘We’re gonna go in there and get them. We’re gonna surprise some people today.’ I told them, ‘This is a great day to be a Purple Ace. Let’s go do it.'”

Do it they did, and you knew there would be an epic celebration to follow.

Evansville was ready to celebrate after upsetting No. 1 Kentucky 🎉 pic.twitter.com/woB0vjmR4G — ESPN (@espn) November 13, 2019

Somewhere, Tommy Heinsohn is grinning ear to ear.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Zerof/USA TODAY Sports Images