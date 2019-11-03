Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Backes played just two shifts in Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Ottawa Senators, and now the winger may be sidelined for a bit longer.

Backes was on the receiving end of a Scott Sabourin hit that turned scary quick. Sabourin and Backes collided, with Sabourin appearing to lose consciousness before he hit the ice. Backes immediately called for help and the game was stopped for nearly 10 minutes while Sabourin was stretchered out of TD Garden.

The Senators winger provided a positive update via his Instagram story, with Ottawa announcing he was expected to be released from the hospital Sunday.

Boston on Saturday announced Backes would remain out of the game with an upper-body injury. But it’s looking as if the 36-year-old may miss some extended time.

“(We’ll) probably get a better evaluation tomorrow,” head coach Bruce Cassidy said after Sunday’s practice, per the team. “I would say right now he’s doubtful for the next couple games, but I think tomorrow we’ll have a better determination. It’s an upper-body injury, it was a pretty big collision. The level of concern would be the same for anybody if you get hit that hard.

“I’m sure, like everybody, he was a little rattled by everything that transpired,” he added. “Let’s just see how he does (Monday) and move forward from there. It’s hard for me to say right now until the exact injury is determined.”

#NHLBruins coach Bruce Cassidy provides updates on the injuries to David Backes and Brett Ritichie: pic.twitter.com/fYHqvftoUQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 3, 2019

The Bruins already are limited in forward depth with Karson Kuhlman (fractured leg), Joakim Nordstrom (infection), Brett Ritchie (infection) and Par Lindholm (upper-body). Ritchie did skate Sunday, though, but Cassidy said the team will wait until Monday to see how he’s feeling before a decision is made about his status.

Boston welcomes the Pittsburgh Penguins to TD Garden on Monday night.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images