Just when it seemed like Jason Whitlock was going to turn a new leaf, he couldn’t help himself from reverting back to his old ways.

Whitlock, an outspoken and unapologetic Patriots hater, vowed to never again bet against New England after the reigning Super Bowl champions utterly destroyed the New York Jets back in Week 7. The “Speak For Yourself” host’s promise proved only to last a few weeks, however, as Whitlock is awfully high on the Ravens’ chances of handing the Patriots their first loss of the season Sunday night in Baltimore.

Not only is Whitlock predicting a Ravens win at M&T Bank Stadium, it sure sounds like he’s expecting Lamar Jackson and Co. to take care of business with relative ease.

“This running game, the plus-one running game, the plus-one offense with Lamar Jackson, I think they’re going to run roughshod over the New England Patriots,” Whitlock said Friday on FOX Sports 1. “I feel very good about this. I expect Lamar Jackson to outplay the GOAT (Tom Brady) this weekend.”

"I expect Lamar Jackson to outplay the GOAT [Tom Brady] this weekend.” @WhitlockJason pic.twitter.com/Y0tZJTohb8 — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) November 1, 2019

For the sake of avoiding possible further embarrassment and damage to his bank account, Whitlock probably should heed James Harrison’s advice when it comes to this Week 9 matchup. While the Ravens have been impressive this season, how much confidence can you really have in a young quarterback going up against Bill Belichick, who historically has feasted on inexperienced signal-callers?

