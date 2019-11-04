Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jason Whitlock surely must have been on cloud nine Sunday night.

Whitlock set himself up for a whole heap of embarrassment last week when he hyped up the Ravens’ chances of beating the Patriots, just a few weeks after claiming he’d never again bet against New England. But thanks to a stellar performance by one of the NFL’s most exciting young players, Whitlock experienced the moment he’s been longing for.

Baltimore thumped New England at M&T Bank Stadium on the strength of a highlight-filled showing from Lamar Jackson, who scampered for 61 yards with two rushing touchdowns while also throwing for 163 yards and a score. Considering how long the “Speak For Yourself” host has been waiting to successfully land a bet against the Patriots, Whitlock expressed gratitude to Jackson and Co. after the game.

Thank you, Lamar and the Baltimore Ravens!!! Thank you! — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) November 4, 2019

With matchups against the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs still on the docket for New England, we have a feeling Whitlock is far from done betting against the Patriots this season.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images