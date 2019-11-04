Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady offered credit where it was due Sunday night in Baltimore.

The Ravens handed Brady and the Patriots their first loss of the season in Week 9 at M&T Bank Stadium. The primetime showdown quickly turned into the Lamar Jackson show, as the second-year signal-caller racked up 61 yards with two touchdowns on 16 carries while also completing 17 of 23 pass attempts for 163 yards and a score.

Brady and Jackson met at midfield after the game to exchange pleasantries. After the Patriots QB offered Jackson praise for his electric performance, the dual-threat dynamo paid homage to arguably the greatest player who’s ever been under center.

“Great game, dude. You played great,” Brady said, as captured by the Ravens. “Congratulations.”

“Appreciate that,” Jackson replied. “The GOAT.”

We have a feeling Sunday’s clash might not be the only time Brady and Jackson cross paths this season.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images