Both the New York Jets and Washington Redskins sit at the bottom of their respective divisions after the first 10 weeks, but one (likely) will emerge victorious when they square off at FedEx Field in Week 11.

The Redskins are in the middle of a three-game losing streak, falling below the New York Giants to the bottom of the NFC East due to a 24-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 10.

The Jets, meanwhile, defeated Daniel Jones and the Giants last week for just their second win of the season. They’ll look for win No. 3 on Sunday.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Jets-Redskins game online:

Start Time: Sunday, Nov. 17, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

