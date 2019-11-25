Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Many talking heads are down on Tom Brady for his performance in the New England Patriots’ 13-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

However, former NFL quarterback Michael Vick offered a different take Monday morning.

During an appearance on FS1’s “Undisputed,” Vick praised Brady for doing whatever it took to lead his team to victory in undesirable weather conditions.

“I’m going to give Tom a strong B-plus,” Vick said. “The fact that he’s 42 years old and playing in those types of conditions — it’s cold, it’s raining. And how many times have we heard him reiterate that he’s a machine in cold weather? And then goes out and proves it. Lack of weapons, don’t have his top guys on the field … and he still finds a way to get it done.

” … He just continues to show us why he’s the greatest quarterback of all time.”

Obviously, Brady could have been better Sunday afternoon, as he completed just 17 of 37 passes for 190 yards with a touchdown.

But considering the ugly weather, lack of weapons (receivers Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett both sat out with injuries) and the quality defense he was facing, Brady deserves credit for coming out of the game with a win. He and the Patriots will look to improve to 11-1 next Sunday when they visit the Houston Texans.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images