Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Don’t look now, but the Boston Celtics are making headway in the betting world.

Caesars Palace on Wednesday updated the Celtics’ odds to win the NBA Finals to +2200. Boston’s latest NBA Finals futures are the eighth-best in the NBA, but the team remains a longshot to either win the championship or even the Eastern Conference

Updated NBA title odds Who you got? 💰 (via Caesars Sportsbook) pic.twitter.com/6BR3squmIq — B/R Betting (@br_betting) November 6, 2019

The Celtics’ 5-1 start to the 2019-20 NBA regular season has prompted oddsmakers to slightly improve their NBA Finals lines. FanDuel Sportsbook gave the Celtics +2500 odds to win the NBA Finals at the outset of the regular season, but the Celtics have moved up to eighth in oddsmakers’ estimation due to the injury plight of the 2-6 Golden State Warriors.

Should the Celtics remain atop the Eastern Conference standings and among the NBA’s winningest teams in the coming weeks, oddsmakers will have no choice but to slash Boston’s NBA Finals futures again. The only question will be: “by how much?”

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images