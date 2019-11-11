It appears Gordon Hayward will undergo surgery on his broken hand.
The Celtics forward suffered the injury in the second quarter of Boston’s 135-115 win over the Spurs when he collided with San Antonio forward LaMarcus Aldridge. Hayward visited doctors Monday to discuss his best option moving forward and a decision reportedly was made.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday, citing Hayward’s agent Mark Bartelstein, that he will undergo surgery Monday afternoon in New York and a “timeline for his return will come after the procedure.”
Hayward will undergo surgery in New York this afternoon, a timeline on his return will come after the procedure, Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 11, 2019
Losing Hayward certainly is a significant blow to the C’s offense. The forward was averaging 20.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game ahead of his injury.
