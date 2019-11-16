Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Colin Kaepernick held his own workout outside of Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday afternoon, electing to forgo the NFL’s plan.

Of course, the league wasn’t thrilled with his decision, and released a statement highlighting that just prior to the start of his separate workout.

The initial portion of the statement read as follows:

We are disappointed that Colin did not appear for his workout. He informed us of that decision at 2:30 p.m. today along with the public.

Today’s session was designed to give Colin what he has consistently said he wants — an opportunity to show his football readiness and desire to return to the NFL. Twenty-five (25) clubs were present for the workout, and all 32 clubs, their head coaches, general managers, and other personnel executives would have received video footage of the interview and workout, shot by the Atlanta Falcons video crew.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared the remainder of the statement below:

NFL’s response to Colin Kaepernick opting to do his own workout today in Atlanta: pic.twitter.com/uvUZGH7CQ5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2019

The league clearly was upset by Kaepernick’s last-minute audible to move his workout to a location one hour from the Atlanta Falcons practice facility.

Colin moved his workout to a facility an hour from Atlanta Falcons Flowery Branch facility. No one got a heads up until NFL saw the Twitter statement. Kaepernick was a no-show for 25 NFL teams at Falcons facility waiting at 3:00 pm. — NFL345 (@NFL345) November 16, 2019

Kaepernick’s representatives explained why they moved the workout.

#Transparency We are ready!!! For teams/media wanting to attend today please contact his agent now ❤️ pic.twitter.com/t06x22PoK9 — NESSA (@nessnitty) November 16, 2019

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback had a small group of former NFL wide receivers to throw to Saturday, while Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid also was in attendance.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images