Antonio Brown’s recent apology to Patriots owner Robert Kraft, a struggling New England offense and some interesting social media activity has the rumor mill swirling outside Gillette Stadium.

Despite the buzz and a banged up receiving corps, the Patriots still are not interested in bringing back the troubled Pro Bowler, sources told NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran.

Here’s a snippet from Curran’s report:

When one source was asked if there was a chance the wideout – who was with the Patriots for less than two tumultuous weeks in September – might have a chance at rejoining the team, this was the two-word response. “What’s changed?”

The source added that Brown’s apology to Kraft does not “change the equation.”

Time will tell if this remains the case, but as the Patriots’ offense continues to struggle, the rumors certainly will continue to fly.

Let’s not forget Brown’s host of off-field problems, however, where legal battles between Brown and his former trainer Britany Taylor have been occurring since the wide receiver first landed at Patriot Place.

New England takes on the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images